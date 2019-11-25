Luton landlady plans a weekend of celebrations as pub reaches 125 year milestone

The Brewery Tap in Luton is celebrating 125 years and the landlady has a weekend of events to mark the anniversary.

Gabi McKeown, owner of the pub on Park Street, has been the landlady for just over three years and is looking forward to celebrating the 125 year milestone this weekend with her customers.

DJ Syuus, DJ Paks and DJ Johnny G

On Friday, November 29, the pub has a night of Garage Classics with Greg Costa , Sean Harvey, Nigel Be and special guest MC DT.

The next day they will have music from the last 40 years with birthday cake, games and a photo booth followed by Legends of Tap.

On Sunday there will be Motown Classics and Neo Soul.

Gabi said: "I think the pub is still very successful because it is run by Luton people for Luton people.

"Every home game we put on free food for the Luton fans and we do cheaper pints for fans in the morning before home games

"On Friday we have the deputy Town Mayor coming for tea and then we have a night of Garage Classics with MC DT.

"On Saturday, we will be giving away 125 drinks and we will have music from the past 40 years from 2pm, in the evening we have Legends of Tap, Jonny G, Paks and Syss returning to the pub.

"There will be a Motown singer on Sunday, throughout the weekend there really is something for everyone.

"It feels amazing to be part of this celebration and I feel very proud, I am Luton born and bred.

"The pub is one of the last few in the town that has not been taken over by a larger chain which I think is great, it is still run by Luton people, it is not my pub, it is the people of Luton's pub.

"The Brewery Tap would like to say a Massive Thank you for all the support we get ! Keeping it a real Luton Pub!"