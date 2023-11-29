Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Since 1985, Alison Taylor’s smiling face has greeted thousands of pub goers and Luton Town fans at the Bricklayers Arms in High Town. Now, 38 years on, she has decided to retire.

She said: “I just thought if I don't do it now, then I never will. It was a big decision, because you in a way feel like you're letting all your customers down because they're not just customers, they’re friends.”

Alison and the ‘Brickies’ have been a staple for Luton Town fans for nearly 40 years, having been the birthplace of the club’s supporters trust back in 2003. The 66-year-old said: “We've got a lot of season ticket holders that come in here whoever we're playing. They used to come in here when we were in the Conference League, and they still come in here now so it's brilliant to see that and their faces so happy.”

Alison with some fans in the pub. Picture: Alison Taylor

David Wilkinson, the club’s chairman, popped in to thank Alison for her year’s of service after hearing her retirement plans earlier this week. On X, one patron said: “It won’t be the same without you but you have certainly earnt your retirement. Hopefully your retirement party will double up as a Premier League survival party.”

While another added: “Absolutely gutted to hear this. You’ve been the rock at the Brickies in all the 20 plus years I’ve been going and 30 odd years the rest of the family have been going for! Defo the heart of Luton.”

High Town councillor James Taylor said: “The best pub in Luton is losing the best landlady in the country. Warm friendly and community focused Alison is essential to what makes the Brickies so beloved. Thanks for everything Alison. Here's to a successful season and the next few months.”

Rachel Hopkins MP with Alison outside the Bricklayers Arms. Picture: Alison Taylor

The decision has been hard for Alison, especially given the close-knit feel to the pub. She explained: “We are like a community pub, I'm getting emotional now when I talk about it.

“I'll still be around, they'll still be able to see me.”

Regulars will have time to say their goodbyes before she leaves at the beginning of June 2024. Alison added: “A friend of mine is going to organise a party for us on Saturday before I leave, so I'm going to have to try and get as many ex barmaids as we can in here.

"I'm staying for the football season to see that out and a couple of weeks to get it all sorted. Then that'll be it, which is very scary, but very exciting in a way.”