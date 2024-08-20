Luton legend Mick Harford to referee charity football match to raise cash for young dad with brain cancer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton Town FC legend Mick Harford will be on the pitch this weekend as he referees a charity football match in aid of Brain Tumour Research.

The match has been inspired by 33-year-old dad Adam Dilley, and organised by his colleagues at GKN Aerospace in Luton.

But Adam will miss the charity footy match as he’s still in hospital following a vital four-hour operation after a regrowth of his brain cancer.

The young dad was diagnosed with the devastating disease in 2021 after a visit to Specsavers in Biggleswade – but recently discovered the tumour had come back.

R: Tasha, Alfie and Adam and L: Mick Harford. Pictures: Brain Tumour Research & Tony Margiocchi

His latest setback comes two months after he completed a six-month cycle of chemotherapy for a separate brain tumour found during a routine scan and initial surgery radiotherapy and chemotherapy at the end of 2021 for a glioblastoma (GBM).

Speaking days before his second craniotomy, Adam said: “I had no side effects or symptoms for either of the two latest tumours that doctors found during routine MRI scans which is why this has been such a shock. This time I have my two-and-a-half-year-old boy to think of. Not being able to play in the football game is one thing, but it will take a while for me to be able to do all the dad things I did before.”

Doctors initially misdiagnosed Adam with sinusitis and he has developed a phobia of swallowing tablets due to his brain tumour treatment.

The football fundraiser will take place at Shefford Sports Club on Friday (August 23), with kick off at 3pm.

Some of the GKN team ready to play football. Picture: Brain Tumour Research

Adam is hoping to watch his 11-a-side squad, Dilley’s Unathletico Madrid, as they play GKN XI, refereed by Mick Harford – who sent a video message to Adam as he recovers.

Adam said: “It’s hard to go through the diagnosis and treatment and when I look around, I can see it is harder for people around me. Over the last almost three years, you wouldn’t know all that I have been through with my diagnosis and treatment, apart from the scar on my head. It’s taken me this long to get my hair how I want after losing it during radiotherapy.

“This football match is a chance to raise awareness of brain tumours and drive funding towards research into the disease. I’d love for people to come along and support such an important cause to raise as much money as we can to find kinder treatments and eventually a cure for all types of brain tumours.”

Adam and his family have raised thousands of pounds for the charity and next month, family members from as far afield as Lancashire, Norfolk and Bedfordshire will come together for its London Walk of Hope from Paddington Recreation Ground on Saturday, September 28.

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “We’re wishing Adam all the best as he recovers from surgery once again. He and his family have campaigned and fundraised tirelessly in the years since Adam’s diagnosis. His story is a reminder that brain tumours are indiscriminate; they can affect anyone at any age yet just 12 per cent of those diagnosed with a brain tumour survive beyond five years compared with an average of 54 per cent across all cancers.”

Tickets are available on the day and online costing £5 per person.