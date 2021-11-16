Luton Life's latest podcast celebrates 100 years of the Royal British Legion

A former member of the Parachute Regiment who sustained life changing injuries in Afghanistan has opened his heart to local journalist Sophie Sulehria, who hosts The Mall's Luton Life podcast.

This particular episode ties in with Remembrance Day while honouring the centenary of the Royal British Legion and its legendary charity work.

Michael Lewis was only 25 when he was medically discharged from the army after becoming an amputee following a Taliban attack. He'd always wanted to be a soldier and joined the Army Cadet Force at the tender age of 13, going on to serve in Sierra Leone, Afghanistan and Iraq.

Luton Life host Sophie Sulehria with inspirational veteran Michael Lewis

He speaks movingly of his experience in active combat, losing close comrades and the appalling moment that almost cost him his life.

He's now the Royal British Legion's community fundraiser in Bedfordshire and has collected more than £500,000 for fellow veterans.

Mall marketing manager Lavinia Douglass said: "We've known Michael for a few years now - his story is incredible and to hear him talk with such courage and bravery really is humbling.

"His service to our country and ongoing commitment to the Royal British Legion, especially in bringing their work to a younger audience, is inspirational.

"We strive to support those in our community who are disadvantaged and we're proud to be part of Remembrance commemorations each year."

The Royal British Legion has been helping serving and ex serving personnel and their families for 100 years. From those who served in the First World War to the men and women in our armed forces today, the organisation works to ensure no-one suffers for having served others.