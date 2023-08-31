Luton Literature announces return of free author and illustrator fair - with a chance to ask advice

A drop-in author fair is returning to Luton Central Library – and is giving budding authors the chance to ask for advice.

Luton Literature’s Author and Illustrator Fair celebrates the work of authors and illustrators at all levels, from part-time writers and self-publishers to employees of large publishing houses.

The fair, which is being put on in collaboration with local independent magazine Clod, will run from 11am to 2pm on Saturday, September 9. Attendees will have the chance to chat and ask advice.

Claire Foskett and Sarah Edwards at last years fair

Authors and illustrators ttending the fair, include Luton’s Safiyyah Umar. Safiyyah’s first book The Heart Crusher was released in October last year.

She said: “I found out about the event through the staff at Luton Central Library. Last year, my book released a month after the fair which meant I wasn't able to attend, but I'm really excited to be able to be involved in the fair this year. As a teen author, I think this is a great chance for myself and other local authors to show the community what we have achieved and I hope we can inspire many others to follow their dreams too.”

Other creators that will be involved include Becky May, Tony Hough, Clive Gresswell, Phil Duffy, and Karl Brown. Karl is a comic artist and illustrator who studied illustration at the University of Bedfordshire.

Last year, the fair took place as part of the Luton Literature Book Festival. Luton Literature said: “We're delighted to be able to work with Luton Libraries again to bring some of our very talented Luton folk back to this fantastic space, where people can come and find out about their work. Add to that the fact that Patrick Gale will be there after to talk about his latest book, it makes for an exciting day.