Luton litter picker releases debut music video shot around High Town

The musician. Picture: Thundafirst

One of the people responsible for keeping Luton’s streets clean has traded his litter picker for a mic and has released a music video, shot all around High Town.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thundafirst, whose real name is Gary Still, is from Jamaica and has been in the town for the past 20 years. Since 2004, he’s been part of the dedicated street service team that makes sure the town looks tidy.

But the 48-year-old has turned his hand to one of his true passions: music, and has created a music video to go with his single, Choose Me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He explained: “I filmed in High Town. It’s a bit of pressure doing the single and doing the video. I am trying to get more exposure. I want to do some shows.

“It’s just me doing everything. It can be tough on me sometimes, but that’s what I love: putting on events and making people happy. I love giving people upliftment.”

The dancehall artist released his album, Real Man, in 2023 and explained a little about his first video.

He said: “Back in the day, my grandfather, my father, and I grew up when if you were looking for a girl, you’d choose one. But since I came [to the UK], it’s changed. So the song is about how now, the ladies choose me, the other way around. When ladies choose you, you're more confident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You feel more comfortable when the lady chooses because she must like you. She must have seen something in you to choose.”

His video features ThundaFirst and two women meeting on a road in High Town and features some shots around the area.

When asked what he hopes people will get from his video, he said: “I don't think we have any gentlemen around anymore, a genuine, real man. Appreciate the ladies. People don't appreciate anything anymore.”