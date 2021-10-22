Luton looks at how faith can effect climate change ahead of COP26

A webinar focusing on various faiths' views on how best to respect, preserve and protect nature and the environment is to be held ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow next month.

It's a joint venture between the Luton branch of the United Nations Association, Luton Council of Faiths and Grassroots, the Luton hub of the Near Neighbours programme.

Climate Crisis: Faith in the Environment takes place from 4pm - 6pm tomorrow (Saturday, October 23) and will be addressed by University of Bedfordshire lecturer Dr Mohammad Alramahi.

Dr Alramahi

The title of his presentation is Reflections in Nature and the Environment from Luton's Diverse Faith Communities.

Dr Alramahi, the Business School's principle lecturer in law, says: "There is a growing body of research which stresses the importance of faith in understanding and addressing climate change and this event will look at how our diverse faiths can guide us.

"Here at the university we can see the effects of climate change in communities we care about and we have not waited to take action.

"We are tackling the problem by coming up with positive projects and local workshops as well as using our connections to impact policy change and plan for the future."

The webinar aims to promote awareness of the climate crisis and build momentum towards COP26 from October 31 to November 12.

Dr Alramahi added: "It's going to be a really interesting and lively discussion - Lutonians think globally and act locally."