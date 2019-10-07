Luton make up artist Shelley is pleased as punch after Olympia challenge!

A Luton make up artist was thrilled to compete against renowned stylists in a prestigious competition last week.

Shelley Andreff took on a host of celebrity make up artists in the Olympia Beauty Challenge held at Olympia's London headquarters last Monday.

Shelley's model at the show

Although Shelley didn't take away the prize, the experience has left her yearning to take on more projects.

She said: "What an amazing day!

"Unfortunately I didn't place anywhere, but wow! Some of the creations were a whole other level."

Outside of competing, busy mum-of-four Shelley is lead make-up artist at education program 'Fashion Show: Live'.

Shelley was joined in the contest by Suzanne Clayton of Souzandco who provided nails.