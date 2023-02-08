Luton makes top 10 safest places in the country according to new research

Luton is one of the safest towns in the country research into national crime figures has revealed.

Get Licensed, a company which trains door staff for venues, analysed crime data to provide the top 10 best and worst towns and cities, with Luton coming 8th in the 10 safest towns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Luton was found to have a total of 77 recorded crimes per 1,000 people compared to London, which had 773.

We Love Luton - send your good news stories to us at submit.nationalworld.com

This included 29.27 violent crimes per 1,000 people and 2.41 sexual crimes per 1,000.

A spokesman for Get Licensed said: “Taking a stroll along your local high street is one of life’s little pleasures, whether you’re doing some shopping or meeting a friend. Often, safety is the last thing on your mind when doing your daily activities, but do you ever wonder exactly how safe you are in your hometown?

Advertisement

Advertisement

“To ease your mind and pique your interest, we want to analyse English and Welsh towns and cities on their safety by digging into crime rate data. We will look at the different crimes committed in these areas, from thefts to violent crimes. We will also combine this with CCTV data, to show which towns and cities could benefit from closer surveillance to feel safer in their communities.”

The survey looks at crime rates from the Office for National Statistics in England and Wales. The recorded crimes were taken from the year ending June 2022 and included categorically different offences. The total recorded crimes is a total of every crime recorded excluding fraud.