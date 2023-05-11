A Luton shopping centre has been crowned the winners of an International Excellence Award.

Luton Mall received the recognition by the Green Organisation for its impact on the community. Last year, the Mall supported 47 charities and Mall staff undertook over 600 hours of volunteering. Community projects were also expanded to both reflect the legacy and also increase the level of support given in the face of the cost of living crisis.

Centre Director, Roy Greening said: “With the rising cost of living, we recognise this creates various challenges for families in our local area. Our work with local charities has allowed us to show our support where we can, to ease the struggles with food and school uniforms, amongst other things.

