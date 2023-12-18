Luton Mall Christmas opening times 2023 - here's how the shopping centre's opening hours are changing over the festive period
With Christmas fast approaching, here is what you need to know about Luton Mall’s opening times over the festive season.
There is still plenty of time to get some last-minute shopping done ahead of the big day.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Changes to the Mall’s opening hours start from today, December 18, to New Year's Day on January 1, 2024.
To help give you some extra time to get those extra stocking fillers, the shopping centre will be opening earlier and closing later than usual in the run up to Christmas.
Trading hours will go back to normal from Tuesday, January 2.
The Mall will be closed on Christmas Day, so get those lovely presents prepared ahead of time.
If you are more of a late-night shopper, make sure to take advantage of the free parking available after 5pm.
You can see the full list of festive opening times in our searchable table, above.