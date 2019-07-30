Luton man and woman charged over planned terror attack on London Pride appear in court

A Luton man and woman charged with terrorism offences over this year's London Pride have appeared at court.

The pair were arrested following a vehicle stop in Luton on Wednesday, 3 July, as part of an investigation by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command.

Scotland Yard

On Tuesday, July 16, 28-year-old Mohiussunnath Chowdhury appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court charged with one count of preparing an act of terrorism, one count of spreading a terrorist publication, and one count of possession of terrorist information.

Sneha Chowdhury, 25, also appeared charged with two counts of failing to disclose information regarding terrorist activity.

Both appeared in court again yesterday (Monday) at the Old Bailey. Mohiussunnath Chowdhury was remanded in custody and Sneha Chowdhury was re-bailed, pending pre-trial hearing on November 18.

A provisional trial date has been set for Monday, January 6, 2020.