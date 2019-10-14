Luton man appeals for help in discovering the identity of mystery object in the sky

A man is asking readers if they can help him discover what was in the sky when he snapped a photo of his dog in Luton on Thursday, October 3.

Tony Higgs was walking his dog in Sundon Park, Luton, at around 7am when he took a photo of his dog, with the sky in the background, when he looked back at the photo he noticed the object in the sky.

He is appealing for the readers help in working out what was in the sky, he believes it may have been a UFO.

He said: "I have no idea what the blob in the sky is I think it may be a UFO. The weather was really nice and the sky had some glorious colours, I noticed the weird object in the photo later on in the day as I was viewing the photos.

"The blob isn't in any other photos, so that means I didn't have anything on my lens. I just don't know what it is or how it got there. "If anybody has any views on this I would be glad to hear them.

"When I enlarge the photo the blob seems to be a shape I do not recognise. If I had to compare it to another shape it would be an apple shape or brandy glass, maybe a double dome.

"The object seems to be flat on the top and bottom with some sort of inverted funnel, very much like the working of a cyclone vacuum.

"It does appear to be rotating and leaving a vapour trail. An arrow head shape can be seen at the bottom and a unknown shape is at the top.

"The blob seems to have a top half and a bottom half that are separated but joined together with the other shaped objects.

"It could be a UFO or a satellite, the international space station or even a strange cloud formation. Any suggestions of what it is could be would be great."

