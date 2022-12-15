A Luton man who was arrested in Buckingham yesterday, Wednesday, has been charged with drug supply offences.

Tameem Jones, aged 28, from Luton, was arrested on London Road, Buckingham, just before 1pm yesterday (Wednesday, December 14).

Jones was detained by officers for a search after being suspected of being involved in the supply of drugs. At the conclusion of the search he was arrested.

During a further search at a related address, officers then recovered about £8,000 worth of cocaine.

Jones has since been charged with the following offences by the Aylesbury Vale Stronghold team:

Being concerned in the supply of Class A - cocaine between Oct 2020 and Dec 2022

Possess with the intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A - cocaine

Possess a controlled drug of Class B - cannabis.

