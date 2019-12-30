Luton man awarded an MBE in the Queen's New Year Honours

A man from Luton has been awarded an MBE in the 2020 New Year Honours List for services to the community in Greater London.

David Michael moved back to Luton in 2018 after living in London and serving for the Metropolitan Police, he had a successful and productive police career retiring as a Detective Chief Inspector at Scotland Yard after 30 years of police duty.

David outside Buckingham Palace

An MBE most commonly refers to Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, a grade within the British order of chivalry.

David joined the Metropolitan Police Service in December 1972 and after his initial training was posted to Lewisham Borough in early 1973 to serve at Ladywell Police Station.

The former Beech Hill High School student was the first appointed Special Adviser to former Executive Mayor of Lewisham Sir Steve Bullock and Lewisham Council, advising on Community Cohesion and Community Relations.

David said: “I am pleased and proud to receive this special Honour. I am grateful to those who made the time to nominate me and considered me worthy of consideration.

"I am also grateful to those who made the ultimate decision to approve me for the award.”

David was the recipient of the inaugural Mayor of Lewisham Citizenship Award. He was also the recipient of the inaugural ‘Our London, Our future’ award from former Prime Minister Tony Blair.

After retirement from the Metropolitan Police Service, David was engaged in a wide range of community, voluntary and charitable work. This included community groups and organisations in Lewisham, cancer awareness organisations and organisations honouring Police Officers killed in the line of duty.

He was Chair of Lewisham Community Police Consultative Group for several years and was instrumental with others in adapting the group to become the Lewisham Safer Neighbourhood Board.

David represented Lewisham in the London-Wide Chairs forum of Community Police Engagement Groups and worked in partnership with Lewisham Council, the Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime and other partners, he also served as a Lewisham Councillor for a four year term.

In 2013, David was the winner of the ‘Positive Role Model – Race, Religion and Faith’ after several thousand nominations at the National Diversity Awards in Leeds.

HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Helen Nellis, said “It is always a thrill to read how people in Bedfordshire are making a huge difference to their community in so many ways.

"My sincere congratulations to all those who have been awarded Honours and my thanks for your huge contribution."