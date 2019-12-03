Luton man charged as police target serious youth violence

A 19-year-old man has been charged and another man arrested in the latest phase of an operation targeting serious youth violence in Luton.

Zion Selassie-Yoseph,19, of Plough Close, was charged with possession with intent to supply a Class B drug as well as obstructing a constable in the execution of their duty.

Crime

This follows a stop and search by Luton community officers on Monday night.

He appeared at Luton Magistrates Court this morning (Tuesday), where he was remanded into custody.

Also this morning, Bedfordshire Police’s Boson team carried out a warrant in the Lewsey Farm area of Luton.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

Officers recovered Class B drugs and cash as part of the operation.

Detective Inspector Mark Pugh, Bedfordshire Police's operational lead for drugs, county lines and serious youth violence, said: “We will continue to take enforcement action against those we suspect of being involved in gangs and serious violence.”