Luton man charged with murder and is due in court today

Victoria Greenwood

A man has been arrested and charged with murder following the discovery of a body in North Hertfordshire earlier this week.

Robert Brown, aged 38, of Hitchin Road in Luton, has been charged with the murder of Bedfordshire missing woman Victoria Greenwood aged 41. She was reported missing from Luton last week.

He is currently in police custody and due to appear at Luton Magistrates’ Court today (Monday).

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit launched a murder investigation after the discovery of a body found in a small car park area between Roe Green and Wallington on Tuesday (14 November).

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “We have specially trained officers supporting Victoria’s family at this most difficult time.”