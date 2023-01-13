News you can trust since 1891
Luton man charged with murder over death of victim found with serious injuries

He was found unconscious and later died in hospital

By News Team
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 11:48am

A man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a man in Luton on Wednesday.

Cameron Leckey, 32, of Biscot Road, Luton, was arrested after emergency services were called to a property in Biscot Road, where a man was found with serious injuries.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment but died a few hours later. His next of kin has been informed.

Cameron Leckey, of Biscot Road, Luton, is due to appear before magistrates today on a charge of murder
Leckey is due to appear at Luton Magistrates’ Court later today.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to can contact police via beds.police.uk/ro/report or by calling 101, quoting Operation Maui.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to can contact police via beds.police.uk/ro/report or by calling 101, quoting Operation Maui.