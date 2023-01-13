Luton man charged with murder over death of victim found with serious injuries
He was found unconscious and later died in hospital
A man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a man in Luton on Wednesday.
Cameron Leckey, 32, of Biscot Road, Luton, was arrested after emergency services were called to a property in Biscot Road, where a man was found with serious injuries.
The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment but died a few hours later. His next of kin has been informed.
Leckey is due to appear at Luton Magistrates’ Court later today.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to can contact police via beds.police.uk/ro/report or by calling 101, quoting Operation Maui.
