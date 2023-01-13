Luton man charged with murder over death of victim found with serious injuries

A man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a man in Luton on Wednesday.

Cameron Leckey, 32, of Biscot Road, Luton, was arrested after emergency services were called to a property in Biscot Road, where a man was found with serious injuries.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment but died a few hours later. His next of kin has been informed.

Cameron Leckey, of Biscot Road, Luton, is due to appear before magistrates today on a charge of murder

Leckey is due to appear at Luton Magistrates’ Court later today.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to can contact police via beds.police.uk/ro/report or by calling 101, quoting Operation Maui.

