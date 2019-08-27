Luton man comes back from the brink to create new board game

A man from Luton has created a family board game to show people that if you work hard enough you can achieve your dreams.

Peter Mason, 35, from Leagrave, was hit by a car when he was 19 and spent 17 days in a coma. His parents were told he had a 50/50 chance of living.

Peter with the game he created

When he came out of the coma, doctors told him he would never walk again, but he did not accept that and after an operation he was eventually able to walk unaided.

Peter went back to college, got a Maths degree and began working in finance. He has now created Dominotion, a dominoes-based board game.

He wants young people to know that no matter what happens, if you work hard you can still do well in life.

He said: “I guess I have been at the point very close to death so I would like the chance to inspire many youngsters and demonstrate that people can really do well if they work hard and believe.

“At one point I was told I would never walk again, but I was walking fine after the operation, and now I have got a Maths degree and created my own board game.

“I had an idea for a game a few years ago and started drawing it all on paper. I then tested it with friends and family, in a school and also in a barber shop. People really liked the game. I took on board feedback and then got the game made.”

Peter, who has a one-year-old son and four-year-old daughter, has already sold the board game at the local market, gaming events, schools and a nursery

He said: “I wanted to find a nice family game, with many things going digital, including games. I wanted to create a traditional board game that was fun for everyone. I used to play dominoes as a child with my dad, so that’s where the idea came from and then my wife mentioned the colour idea and the ball started rolling.”

Dominotion is a board game with colourful and exciting squares, it is a two to six player game. The aim of the game is to be able to lay down all of your dominoes before the other player.

After completing each level players can choose to play again at the same level or any level of their choice.

He added: “The game helps to bring families, friends, peers and children together. My daughter plays it, she started when she was about three, my son just likes to mess up the dominoes on the board, he is a bit too young, the game is ideally for children aged over three.

“Dominotion has taken the normal version of the old school dominoes game and literally brought it to another level.

"The squares on the board have special effects and the level that you choose to play at will determine the squares that have active special effects within that level.

“During more advanced levels, players use basic maths concepts and logic in order to play strategically and attempt to win the level and triumph in the game.

"There’s never a dull moment in this game that’s filled with fun and adventure.”

The game is now available on Amazon.