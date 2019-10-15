Luton man convicted of manslaughter over John Stanley's death

A 40-year-old man from Luton has been convicted of manslaughter after throwing a stone at his victim and killing him.

Ricky Ward, of Mangrove Road, got into an altercation outside his home address with John Stanley at around 6am on 24 April.

John Stanley

During this altercation Mr Stanley, 52, of Handcross Road, Luton, suffered serious head injuries after being hit with a stone. Ward was arrested soon afterwards.

He went on trial for manslaughter and was found guilty at Luton Crown Court today (Tuesday, October 15) by a majority verdict.

Ward will be sentenced on 18 November.

Detective Inspector Jerry Waite, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "The force displayed by Ward on that day has led to another man losing his life.

"We will not tolerate violence on the streets of our county and will pursue anyone responsible for this sort of reckless behaviour.

"We hope that Mr Stanley’s family can take some comfort from this verdict."