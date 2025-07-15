Luton man convicted of murder after attacking victim in his home

A Luton man described as “a dangerous individual” by police has been convicted of murder after attacking his victim in their own home.

Nathaniel Sereaton, 42, of Millners Way in the town was found guilty of murder by a jury at Luton Crown Court on Monday July 14.

The court heard how Sereaton strangled his victim Sukhjinder Singh-Gill before attempting to set fire to the scene and then contacting police to confess to the killing.

During the three-week trial, jurors heard how Sereaton used a power cable to strangle Singh-Gill, 57, before setting fire to kitchen roll, which was placed next to his body, in an attempt to destroy evidence.

This attack is believed to have occurred on November 1, with emergency services called to Singh-Gill’s home on Althorp Road on November 4 after a builder working on a neighbouring property saw his body through a window.

Aware that police had attended the scene, Sereaton dialed 999 in the early hours of the following day and admitted to an operator in Bedfordshire Police’s control room that he had killed someone.

Sereaton was then located by officers and arrested in Luton town centre.

Sereaton is due to be sentenced at Luton Crown Court on September 10.

Speaking following the conviction, Detective Chief Inspector Nick Gardner from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Singh-Gill’s family who have understandably been deeply shocked by the circumstances of his death.

“Despite Sereaton’s confession to police, he clearly made attempts to conceal his actions and proceeded to be tried before a jury who have found him guilty of murder.

“This was a violent attack on a vulnerable man who could not defend himself.

“It’s clear that Sereaton is a dangerous individual and while nothing can bring Mr Gill back to his family, I trust that today’s result will bring them some sense of relief.”