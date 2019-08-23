Luton man fed up with late-night fireworks

A man from Luton is fed up with fireworks being set off in the town at anti-social hours.

The man, who lives near Biscot Road, says the fireworks have been disturbing him at random times and days for the last six weeks. He has made complaints to Luton Council and Bedfordshire Police.

Fireworks

He said: “When the fireworks are going off at 11pm, midnight and 1am it is ridiculous, people have to get up for work and when you are continuously being woken up by these continuous loud bangs, it is not fair.

“It is pure selfishness, and I don’t think it is just one person either. It is coming from more than one person or property in the Biscot Road and Bury Park area.

"On Friday night, just before midnight I was woken up by the continuous bangs from the fireworks, it went on for 10 minutes.

“It has been going on for around six weeks, on and off. I have reported it to the police and they said that I wasn’t the only person that had complained.

"There seems to be no reason behind the fireworks, it has been going on randomly now for too long.

“I’ve lived in Luton for many years now and the airport is often criticised for its noise, but that is a drop in the ocean compared to the last few weeks from a few selfish individuals.”

A spokesman for Luton Council said: “Not only can the use of fireworks be extremely inconsiderate towards residents in an area far beyond their point of release, but it is against the law to let them off between 11pm and 7am.

"Breaking this curfew could mean an on-the-spot fine of £90, a fine of up to £5,000 or even a six months’ jail sentence.

“The only exceptions are 5 November, when fireworks are allowed until midnight, and New Year, Chinese New Year and Diwali displays, which are allowed to continue until 1am.

"If anyone wishes to report the illegal use of fireworks, they should contact the police.”

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police added: “We received a number of calls from Luton residents reporting fireworks having been heard for several consecutive nights in the Bury Park area, as part of a private celebration. Police were not required to attend.”