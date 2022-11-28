Luton man made homeless after work accident shares his story in charity's winter campaign

NOAH is hoping to raise £15,000

A Luton man made homeless after an accident at work meant he lost his job has shared his story as part of a winter appeal by the charity NOAH.

The charity is hoping to raise £15,000 to help the homeless and rough sleepers in Luton and Central Bedfordshire this winter.

He said: “I had worked for over 40 years and had never been unemployed. I was completely lost. Things got worse when I couldn’t afford to pay my rent. My landlord threw me out and I became homeless. I began sleeping on the streets of Luton as I didn’t have anyone else to turn to.

“Eventually, I made friends in similar situations and began staying with them in an abandoned underground car park. My friends had their struggles though. Eventually, the space became covered in faeces, rats, needles, and standing water.

“Months later, one of my friends died after drinking heavily in the car park. He had turned to drink to deal with his traumas and situation. I was distraught.

“To make things worse, we became a target for violence and abuse. Our sleeping bags and belongings were set alight. I had nothing left.”

NOAH outreach workers visited but he had reached a point where he found it hard to trust anyone. But after he became unwell they helped get him admitted to hospital.

He still fought accepting help, and was back on the streets three days before Christmas before ending up back in hospital with heart failure.

"For the first time, I was scared I would die,” he said. “Whilst in hospital, a NOAH outreach worker contacted me. They explained that because of my extreme ill health, I would be entitled to single accommodation. I knew if I didn’t accept, things would end badly. My health was in a really bad place. I had tears in my eyes as I held the phone up to my ear and whispered ‘yes.’

“I now have hopes for the future and to get back into work. I know NOAH can help me achieve this through their Academy. But for now, I have to focus on getting my health into a better place.”

NOAH provide a practical and caring support service for vulnerable people who are facing homelessness, poverty and social exclusion.

Paul Prosser, Head of Welfare Services at NOAH said “More people will need our help this winter. Consequences of the cost-of-living crisis and the aftermath of the pandemic, means we are expecting to see increasing numbers of people homeless and rough sleeping, seeking our help.

“Our Welfare Centre is a lifeline for many and we need to be in a position to support an increased number of vulnerable people this year. Whether it be for a hot meal, warm clothing, medical care, or accommodation search support, NOAH is a key support system for local people, 365 days a year.

“We understand many will be facing financial difficulties of their own, but every pound donated helps us to give people the care, support, and hope they deserve.”

