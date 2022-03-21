Luton man plans to break world tandem rowing record

A Luton man is preparing to help break a world record next week.

Jordan Williams, along with Isaac Kenyon from St Albans, is rowing in tandem on an indoor rowing machine for two days without sleep to break the world record for the longest continual row in tandem during World Autism Acceptance Week.

They hope to raise awareness of autism and raise funds to support the National Autistic Society’s work creating a society that works for autistic people and their families.

Jordan Williams

The duo both have close family members with autism and during the pandemic, their autistic family members have been struggling almost to a crisis point.

Isaac said: “Rowing non-stop for 2 days is going to be mentally and physically challenging, on top of this we are participating in the Christine McGuinness's Super 60 Challenge - looking to row either 60,000 or 600,000 metres.

"However, this is nowhere near the challenge my autistic family member is facing right now, with so much disruption from the unexpected pandemic. It has triggered intense anxiety with a lot of support from public services disappearing overnight which has been very high pressure for our family. Therefore I’m delighted to be supporting World Autism Acceptance Week and the National Autistic Society to raise the acceptance of autism within society.”

“Far too many autistic people and their families don’t get the understanding or support they need and end up feeling isolated. This is why World Autism Acceptance Week is so important. It’s an opportunity to get people talking and finding out more about autism – and making sure autistic people and their families feel part of the community.”

Isaac Kenyon

During the Week, the National Autistic Society is encouraging everyone to find out more about autism, whether through organising assemblies in school, taking part in events or talking to friends and family.

Autism is a lifelong disability and there are around 700,000 autistic people in the UK.

Caroline Stevens, Chief Executive of the National Autistic Society, said: “We want the 2020s to be the decade where society finally starts to work for autistic children and adults.

"Almost everyone has heard of autism now. But far too few people know what it’s actually like to be autistic - both the unique strengths and how hard life can be if you struggle to communicate or feel intense anxiety in social situations.

“World Autism Acceptance Week is a great platform to get people talking about autism – and hopefully finding out what life can be like for the 700,000 autistic people in the UK, and their families. I’m so grateful to everyone who is giving up their time to support World Autism Acceptance Week, whether by holding an assembly at school, taking on a fundraising challenge or running an event. Thank you.

“Better understanding of autism could transform the lives of hundreds of thousands of autistic people.”