The relocated Wigmore Fairy Garden. Picture: Peter Appleyard

A ‘fairy village’ in Luton repeatedly destroyed by vandals is now being protected by CCTV after its creator was forced to relocate it.

Peter Appleyard, 63, spent hundreds of hours and pounds making a fairy village in Wigmore Park in 2020 – using felled trees to create the magical scene along the bridle path, near Eaton Green Road.

He added three chainsaw carvings, plaques, signs and 200 habitats for wildlife to thrive.

But he has now been forced to move it – and add CCTV coverage – after it was repeatedly destroyed.

Peter says he first noticed the damage two years ago. But despite rebuilding the village, he started to notice more and more items had been broken.

He said: “I noticed a few months back that two of the feeders had been dented and one of them had been smashed to the ground and trampled. I also noticed that bat boxes had been knocked off the tree. But it was only when I was doing a more in-depth look along there that I just thought to myself: ‘Oh my God, everything has gone.’”

He explained: “I was devastated and upset but man was I angry. That is wanton vandalism by people who have got nothing better to do than to spoil the fun of other people. And there is no rhyme or reason for it.”

The worst part for Peter was seeing a plaque, bought by his late friend and neighbour Russ, in bits on the floor. He added: “It really hurt as I lost my closest friend last year. One of the last things he did while he was with us was buy a little plaque, which said welcome to the fairy garden. And that had been smashed to pieces.”

Over nine days, Peter, with the help of friends Sue Stalhan, Susan Burnett, Robin Turner, Amelia Turner, Bob Nickson and Kris Redman, spent hours clearing undergrowth and moving the intact animal and bug homes to a different part of the bridle path.

Now, the area is covered by CCTV to help protect it. And a trail cam to set to be installed so Peter can keep an eye on the habitats, and watch out for wildlife strolling through. He says one of the first arrivals at the new village is a hedgehog who has settled into a little home within the trees.

Peter added: “It’s been so beneficial to our local wildlife. I get so many blue tits, great tits and coal tits in my garden that I never had in the numbers I'm getting now four or five years ago, and I put that down to the number of bird boxes that have been put up on the road or path. Unfortunately, we've got no bats yet, but I live in hope.”