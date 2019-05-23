Luton man’s double marathon effort to raise hundreds for Headway

A man from Luton ran two marathons seven days apart to raise over £1,000 for Headway.

Sanjay Roy completed the London Marathon in three hours and 52 minutes on Sunday, April 28, and a week later he completed the Belfast Marathon in three hours and 49 minutes.

Sanjay ran two marathons to raise money for Headway

The 35-year-old raised £1,237 for the national charity that works to improve life after brain injury by providing support and information services, his target was £500.

He said: “Headway supports both long and short term cases, funding specialised nurses, free helplines, emergency funds and an identity card scheme. Headway focuses on on care, assessment, rehabilitation and community integration for those with brain injuries. The charity also provides amazing support and information for people who have someone close to them that has a brain injury.”