Luton man’s marathon effort to help Headway

A man from Luton is planning to run two marathons, just seven days apart, to raise money for Headway.

Sanjay Roy, 35, will be taking part in the London Marathon on Sunday, April 28, and a week later he will be running in the Belfast Marathon.

Sanjay is running the marathon for Headway

In both marathons Sanjay will be running for Headway, a national charity that works to improve life after brain injury by providing vital support and information services.

Sanjay said: “I will be raising money for a great charity, Headway helped the parent of a friend of mine and when I saw the important work they did, I felt that they were a charity I really wanted to help.

“With someone being admitted to hospital with brain injury every 90 seconds in the UK, Headway lends its amazing support.

“Headway supports both long and short term cases, funding specialised nurses, free helplines, emergency funds and an identity card scheme. Headway focuses on on care, assessment, rehabilitation and community integration for those with brain injuries.

“The charity also provides amazing support and information for people who have someone close to them that has a brain injury.”

Sanjay has never done proper running but wanted to push himself so decided to do a Double Trouble challenge, two marathons one week apart.

He added: “I also didn’t realise just how much of a positive effect it would have on my own mental health having suffered from severe depression a few years ago.

“In addition, I have helped other family and friends take up running and I volunteer every Saturday morning for the Luton Wardown Park run.

“I feel that this challenge has not only helped me turn my life around and battle depression successfully but also allowed me to give back to the local community and it feels great knowing other people have been inspired to take up running because of my efforts.”

Sanjay has already beat his target of raising £500 for Headway, to make a donation visit: http://tinyurl.com/y27o2hp4.