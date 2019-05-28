Luton man’s Ride of Remembrance to raise money for the Royal British Legion

A 66-year-old man from Luton will be riding from Harpenden to Scotland to raise money for the Royal British Legion.

Steven Bennett, from Stopsley, will start the Ride of Remembrance on Saturday, June 1, and thinks the 900 mile journey will take him about seven days.

He will be riding his 1942 Royal Enfield WD C/O dressed in the kit of a Second World War despatch rider.

Steven, who served in the army, said: “I will be riding in a dispatchers uniform from Harpenden to Glasgow.

“I will stop at Redditch first where the bike was made and then on to Drumcross, near, Glasgow where the bike was used by the 12th Anti-Aircraft division which was responsible for the defence of Western Scotland and Northern Ireland during the Second World War.

“This year is the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of the Second World War and the 75th anniversary of D Day.

“During the journey I will be sleeping on the side of the road, like a despatch rider would have during the war.

“To make this more of a challenge, navigation will be by map only and I will camp each night, motorways will also be avoided, as these did not exist during the war.

“I’m an ex squaddie and served in the army and the TA, I want to raise money for the Royal British Legion to help them with the work they do.”

Steven hopes to raise £3,000 for the Royal Brtish Legion, to make a donation visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/steven-bennett12