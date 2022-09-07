Luton man wanted in connection with fraud and theft investigation

Police are appealing for help to trace a man wanted on suspicion of fraud.

Detectives want to speak to 30-year-old Eamon Craig, of Marsh Road, Luton, in connection with a theft and fraud investigation. He is also wanted in relation to two further offences including the use of threatening behaviour and breaching a suspended sentence.

As well as the Marsh Farm area of Luton, Craig also has connections in Ireland.

Eamon Craig, of Marsh Road, Luton, is wanted in connection with a theft and fraud investigation

Detective Superintendent Will Hodgkinson from Bedfordshire Police said: “Anyone who sees Eamon Craig or may have information which may assist our investigation is urged to contact us immediately.

“Do not approach him yourself. He is wanted in connection with serious offending and we are working hard to track him down.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101 or visit https://orlo.uk/xAwiu quoting reference 40/AD/15363/22.