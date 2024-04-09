Luton man with sight loss hospitalised after falling down flat stairs left waiting for council to find ground floor home
A Luton man with sight loss who had been hospitalised after falling down the stairs to his flat says that he is still waiting for the council to find him a ground floor home a year later.
Hermann Goma Tchicaya, 46, first started to lose his vision a year and a half ago, and found it a challenge to use the stairs to his first floor flat. He complained to Luton Borough Council that his current accommodation was not suitable.
Hermann said: "They were supposed to be moving me to a different property, just a lot of promises and nothing is being done. I can hardly come out of the house. I fell down the staircase twice and ended up in hospital, and [the council] said I can't live here.”
“It's been a year now and I have just been waiting and waiting, and they ask me to bid on a property which is not suitable for me, they know I can't use a staircase or a lift."
A council spokesperson said: “We are aware of Mr Goma’s needs and have been working to support him. Given his specific needs we have advised him that he should bid for all suitable properties.
“Assistance is also available for those who have difficulty using the council’s Choice Based Lettings service, so that bids for properties that will fully meet his needs are made automatically on his behalf and we will be able to help Mr Goma to do this.”
But Hermann explained: "If I don't bid, I’m told to email to explain why they’re unsuitable, which makes no sense to me. They know I can't use a computer."