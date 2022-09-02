Luton man’s Miles for Refugees cycle challenge raises funds for victims of war in Ukraine

A Luton man has cycled from the Hook of Holland to the Ukraine border to raise money for people displaced and affected by the war in Ukraine.

Richard Fitz-Robinson’s journey took him though through Holland, Germany, Austria, Slovakia – a total of nine days, covering a distance of 200km, spending up to 14 hours in the saddle each day. He had set a target of £500 but has already raised £2,310.

Richard said: “This journey has definitely been the most physically and mentally challenging journey I’ve ever undertaken.

Richard Fitz-Robinson cycled from the Hook of Holland to the Ukraine border to raise money for refugees of the Ukraine war

"Shaken, shattered, sore, bruised, bitten, and burnt. Often, the heat has been unbearable with very limited places to seek shelter. I have never before felt so exposed, and so vulnerable. At the same time, handing myself over to nature and its elements has been a very grounding and humbling experience.”

He added on his GofundMe page: “For the last three days, I haven’t spoken a word of English to anyone. That’s OK, I’m a foreigner in another country. But asking for help or directions has required a lot of charades, and faith in humanity. This trip has taught me, that when channelled, our desire to help others is universally inherent and so incredibly powerful.

“Raising over £2,000 for the British Red Cross emergency Ukraine appeal, of course, demonstrates your support for me, but most crucially, for the millions that have literally been torn from their homes and families because of decisions made by a select few people.”

Richard explained the money raised will help provide clean water, medical supplies, sleeping mats, and essential nutrients to those that need it most.

He added: So thank you again for all your support; your messages and donations have really pulled me through on some very dark days. Now that I’ve arrived, I’m going to find a bar, reflect, try some local food, and enjoy a cold Ukrainian beer or two. And at this point, I must also announce my retirement from the world of cycling.”