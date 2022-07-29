Luton marks success of retaining Green Flag status for six parks

The six parks recognised are Brantwood Park, Leagrave Park, Memorial Park, Peoples Park, Stockwood Park and Wardown Park. They join 2,208 winners across the UK.

The award is the international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

After two years that have seen parks and green spaces play a vital role for people through lockdowns, news that Luton Council has retained the Green Flag Awards is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team that make parks great places everyone can enjoy.

Six Luton parks have retained their Green Flag status

Steve Battlebury, greenspace manager, said: “This is fantastic news and we’re delighted that our parks have been awarded Green Flag status again.

“Parks and green spaces are very important for health and wellbeing and ours played a vital role for people as a place to relax, exercise and meet friends and family safely over the last few years.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s Accreditation Manager, Paul Todd, said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making these parks worthy of a Green Flag Award.

“They are vital green spaces for local communities in Luton and this award recognises the hard work of staff and volunteers, who do so much to ensure that all Luton’s parks and green spaces maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.”