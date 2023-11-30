Luton McDonald's selling charity Christmas cards made by talented 9 year old - here's how you can buy them

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

McDonald's restaurants in Luton are selling Christmas cards made by a talented nine-year-old – with proceeds going to a good cause.

Amelie Turnball started painting during the Covid lockdown, using YouTube videos to learn techniques. She now creates paintings in her own way, and her mother Davina says she ‘has a style of her own’.

Davina said: “I first saw her paintings when I came down to the kitchen and found her painting on her own. They were so beautiful I couldn’t believe what she had created at the age of seven. Amelie is incredibly excited and proud to be selling her own cards in her favourite restaurant. She was so excited to tell her friends.”

Amelie Turnball won an award for inspiring other young people to enjoy art

Davina added: “We have had a really tough year as we nearly lost her brother George, but he’s recovered from his ICU stay and all this has been such a wonderful experience for the whole family and really helped to have some special memories to end the year with.

"It’s also helped Amelie with her confidence as she feels very proud of herself and didn’t used to see how good her paintings were!”

The cards cost £2 each or three for £5, and half of the profits go to charities that support Amelie’s disabled brother George. So far, Amelie has donated over £5,000 to charity through selling her cards.