Luton men to walk 800km across Spain for hospitals after cancer diagnosis
Carl O'Reilly, 71, from Lewsey Farm, was told he had prostate cancer at the end of 2018 after testing at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital, and had surgery for it to be removed in February 2019 at The Royal Marsden Hospital in London.
While everything seemed fine at first, his prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels started to rise again and Carl was put on hormone treatment, followed by six monthly injections, radiotherapy and continued treatment at Mount Vernon Hospital in Rickmansworth.
Now, as he has regular testing to monitor his condition, Carl is challenging himself and a friend to a 34-day walk in Spain to raise money for the urology departments at the hospitals where he was treated.
He said: “The care and service I got from all the hospitals was tremendous, so I'm trying to give something back to them.”
Carl has raised thousands for the neonatal unit and diabetes services at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital and most recently raised £11,5000 during a charity golf day. But he’s gearing up for the biggest fundraising event to date.
The 800km Camino de Santiago pilgrimage route will begin on April 8 2025 in St. Jean Pied de Port and finish in Santiago de Compostela.
Carl said: “Eight years ago, we did a section of it, about 120km, and I really enjoyed it. I keep fit and I walk a lot. I walk every day anyway.”
The 71-year-old will be joined by friend, Scott Jell, for the nearly 500-mile journey.
There is a £10,000 goal for donations, which Carl says he will increase as they reach the target.
He said: “Any money that we can donate to these hospitals, we will be delighted with, and we are eternally grateful to anybody who donates money or gives us money, so it means a lot.
"No matter the size, every contribution will make a difference and help fund research, treatments, and patient support services.”
