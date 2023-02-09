Darnell Smith has been jailed

Ryan O’Leary and Darnell Smith got into a confrontation with their victim before launching their violent attack in the Biscot area of Luton in November 2020.

After getting in their car to leave, the duo got back out and sprayed their victim in the eyes with air freshener.

They then chased the victim in the street, threw bricks at him and attacked him with the bricks while he was lying on the floor.

The attack caught on CCTV

The pair’s vehicle was then driven over him before it was driven off.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries but has since made a full recovery. Bedfordshire Police recovered the vehicle and were able to fast track forensics which identified O’Leary’s handprint on another car from the scene.

After the attack two men phoned the victim and attempted to engage in witness intimidation. The number this call was made from was linked to Smith and the phone placed at the scene when the attack took place.

O’Leary, 30, of Brussels Way, Luton, and Smith, 23, of Whipperley Ring, Luton, pleaded, and were found guilty of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm respectively.

Ryan O'Leary was jailed at Luton Crown Court

On Wednesday, 1 February at Luton Crown Court, both men were branded dangerous offenders by the judge.

Smith was handed an eight-year prison sentence with an extended licence period of three years plus an additional year after pleading guilty to separate drugs supply offences, taking his total jail term to nine years.

O’Leary was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison, with an extended two years and three months on licence.

He was also handed a one-year jail term for dangerous driving, which will be served concurrently, and has been disqualified from driving for over seven years.

Detective Constable Bill Haigh said: “This is truly shocking violence which could have had even more serious consequences for the victim.

“O’Leary and Smith have used bricks and even their vehicle as weapons. This kind of behaviour is mindless, dangerous and without a shred of human decency.