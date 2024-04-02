Luton Metro Bank appeals for Foodbank donations to mark Sikh New Year festival​​​​​​​

Metro Bank staff made a donation to Luton Foodbank after a collection in store last year

Luton Metro Bank store is appealing for donations to support Luton Foodbank iIn celebration of the upcoming Sikh New Year festival, Vaisakhi on April 13.

Luton Foodbank provides free, nutritionally balanced, and culturally appropriate food for people in hardship or distress who are referred by a network of partner agencies as well as signposting information to local advice and information services.

“As a community bank, we want to help support the work of our local foodbanks”, said Luton Metro Bank store manager, Yasmin Suleman.

“We are asking our colleagues and customers to support our food drive to help celebrate one of the most important dates in the Sikh calendar.”

He added: "The need for local foodbanks has never been greater with more than 14 million people in the UK living in poverty – including nearly five million children so Luton residents can help and donate at Metro Bank’s Castle Street branch.”

The foodbank is open Monday to Friday 9.30am to 5pm and Saturdays 11am to 4pm.

Last year Metro Bank’s Luton store donated several food bags and £500 to help support Luton Foodbank as part of its Christmas Community Campaign. And in January staff used their Day to Amaze ‘day off’ to climb Snowdonia, the highest mountain in Wales, to raise £2,500 for vulnerable people in the Luton community.

Colleagues taking part included Abdullah Zamir, Sheraz Zulfiqar, Aminul Haque, Kumkum Khan, Mustafa Yousaf, Hasnain Ahmed and Sumaya Sikder.