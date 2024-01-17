Luton Metro Bank colleagues conquer mountain for charity
Colleagues from Metro Bank, Luton store, decided to use their Day to Amaze to climb Snowdonia - the highest mountain in Wales, at an elevation of 1,085 metres above sea level.
ColleaguesAbdullah Zamir, Sheraz Zulfiqar, Aminul Haque, Kumkum Khan, Mustafa Yousaf, Hasnain Ahmed and Sumaya Sikder tackled this humongous challenge and raised £2,500 for vulnerable individuals in the Luton Community.
Leaving Luton at 6am to travel to Wales the team started climbing Snowdonia at noon.
As Customer Service RepresentativeAbdullah Zamir explains; “The climb was really challenging but it was worth every second of the day despite the weather which was really horrific windy and cold. It took us five hours to climb up the mountain as this was a first climb for us all it proved out to be more difficult than we thought it to be.
"After climbing the top, the view was worth every step and the cause made it even greater. The climb down was shorted at just over three hours and we all were grateful to have made it and to be able to rest with our feet up.”
The team raised £2,500 of Discover Islam Luton.Zamir adds: “A huge thank you to everyone who sponsored us and helped us raise these funds.”
