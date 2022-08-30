Luton mosque joins campaign to help cut risks of dementia

Organisers of the dementia wellbeing event from Alzheimer’s Society and Total Wellbeing Services at Bury Park Mosque, Luton, (from left to right) Nazma Miah, Clare Molyneaux, Jutsna Khan, Louise Buckingham, Jen Reid, Grant Savage, Imran Miah and Moulana Maqsood Ahmed.

Alzheimer’s Society, together with Active Luton and Total Wellbeing Services, saw 35 people from South Asian communities – who are more likely to develop dementia than the general UK population – visit their event on Tuesday 23 August, in Bury Park Mosque.

The aim was to help people understand more about dementia and caring for a loved one with the condition, as well as more general health and wellbeing advice, to help reduce risks of developing dementia, which more than 2,000 of people are estimated to be living with across Luton.

Louise Buckingham, Alzheimer’s Society Dementia Support Worker in Luton, said: “We were really pleased with the attendance. People from South Asian communities are at a higher risk of other illnesses like heart disease, stroke and diabetes, which all increase the risk of dementia.

“Stigma and taboo surrounding the condition, seem to be the biggest barriers in people seeking a diagnosis, delaying access to professional support and care that can help to avoid reaching crisis.

“I began the event with a talk about dementia - a group of symptoms that include problems with memory, thinking or language, and changes in mood, emotions, perception and behaviour – and the support available. Active Luton and Total Wellbeing Services gave practical advice on ways to help reduce risks of developing dementia.

“It was great to see both men and women attend to listen and ask questions. There was information ready to take way that was translated into various languages.

“Alzheimer’s Society provides help and hope. We will be looking to do something like this again and will not rest until people with dementia and their carers live more fulfilled and less fearful lives, free from stigma and inequality.”

Hannah Oldfield, Marketing Manager for Active Luton, said: “As a Community Wellbeing Trust, our mission is to make a positive impact on the health and wellbeing of our community, inspiring, motivating and offering opportunities for everyone to learn and take action to improve life chances - and not just with physical activity.

“Total Wellbeing Luton will strive to improve the lives of Luton’s residents regardless of their age, ability, way of life, health status or culture and provide affordable, accessible and inclusive opportunities to get active and improve health and wellbeing.

“Whether it’s through playing sport, going to a leisure centre, taking part in physical activity or through education and training opportunities we are here to support everyone.”

Alzheimer’s Society wants everyone affected by dementia to know that whoever you are, whatever you’re going through, you can turn to the charity for expert support through practical advice, emotional support, and guidance for the best next step.