Luton MPs and deputy mayor join in Att10tive youth ambassador celebrations

"The youth ambassadors are not only the future of our town but they are the present”

Young people who ‘help make Luton a pivotal town’ have been celebrated at an awards ceremony.

Att10tive’s youth ambassador event took place at Chalk Hills Academy on Saturday (January 6). The group was joined by MPs Sarah Owen and Rachel Hopkins, as well as deputy mayor Cllr Zanib Raja and deputy chief constable Dan Vajzovic.

Ten awards were given out, including a Star Youth Ambassador award given to Julia Popielarek, an Outstanding Contribution award given to Crown Agabi, and a Continuous Service award given to Phil Dickson Earl.

Hosts Arriana and Kat with Sarah Owen MP, Rachel Hopkins MP, deputy chief constable Dan Vajzovic from Bedfordshire police, and deputy mayor Zanib Raja.

A thank you was also given to Daneem Muh, Mahnoor Usman, Kat Isaja, Laaibah Mujtaba, and Ruth Mac-moniobo for their contribution to Luton communities.

Managing director at Att10tive Montell Neufville said: “The youth ambassadors are not only the future of our town but they are the present, they represent some of the very best we have and they do everyone proud.

“We will continue to make Luton a safer place, a more vibrant place and ensure through creativity our people and communities are front and centre of everything that we do."

Deputy mayor Cllr Zanib Raja said: “It was wonderful seeing the transformation of these individuals growing through their poetry, public speaking, presentations, photography, and videography.

“They are being taught and are learning skills that will develop and help them throughout their chosen path in life. Thanks to Montell and the Att10tive ambassadors for the support they provide for our communities.