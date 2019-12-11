Luton mum hopes her first book will help other parents

A woman from Luton has self-published her first children's book, inspired by her son.

Melissa Mason, 35, from Leagrave, wrote the book called The Young Black Prince, after finding it difficult to find books that her two-year-old son could relate to.

Melissa with her first book

She said: "As a mum I struggled to find a lot of books in the mainstream market that represent children of colour.

"The young Black Prince is a book that follows the adventures of a young boy called Prince.

"I was inspired by my son, I found it hard to find books that had pictures of children that looked like him and that he could relate to culturally so I decided to write my own book.

"It was a very hard process but it feels really good to have the book in my hands, it took about 6 to 7 months.

"I self published the book through Amazon and I have had a very positive response from other parents who had similar problems in finding books that their children could relate to

"It is a very child friendly book with lots of colours, it is aimed for four to 11 year olds so it helps with them learning to read as well."

Melissa's passion is writing poems and fiction books, this is the first book she has written.

She added: "I would like to share this story as I don't believe I am the only person who has experienced this.

"My husband, Peter Mason, is the creator of a brand new games called Dominotion and he is a walking miracle after a 50/50 chance between living or dying, he survived being knocked down by a car and being in a coma for two weeks.

"As a couple we are a dynamic duo and we are both actively pursuing our dreams. We desire to encourage and inspire others.

"I will be writing more books, The Young Black Prince is the first in a series."

The book is available on Amazon in both paperback and ebook formats.