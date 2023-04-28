Luton mum marks her 60th birthday by running three marathon in six months

A mum-of-two from Luton has celebrated turning 60 by running three marathons in six months.

Kate Neale ran the London Marathon on Sunday, completing it in 6:08:47. It was her fifth marathon and her third in six months having completed the same race in October last year and the Dublin Marathon just four weeks later.

Kate, a running coach and event director of Luton Wardown parkrun, took part in Sunday’s iconic 26.2-mile race in aid of Brain Tumour Research and in memory of Amani Liaquat. She also dyed her hair purple for the event in recognition of Amani’s favourite colour.

Kate Neale ran the TCS London Marathon in aid of Brain Tumour Research and in memory of Amani Liaquat

Amani, a master’s student and first-class honours law graduate from Luton, died in February last year, 22 months after being diagnosed with a glioblastoma (GBM).

The inspirational 23-year-old took on numerous fundraising and campaigning activities for the charity, including setting up the Fight4Hope fundraising group, organising Luton’s first ever Walk of Hope and becoming an integral part of its Brain Tumour Petition and Stop the Devastation campaigns.

It was at the town’s Walk of Hope that Kate met Amani and became “so taken by her”.

Kate said: “When Amani and her family were organising the first Luton Walk of Hope in 2021, a friend of theirs who does parkrun said it would be worth getting in touch with me, which they did. I was so blown away by them that I offered to come and set the course up myself.

“I heard Amani speak at the start and I was so taken by what she had to say and how impressive she was. I think her being a similar age to my daughter really brought it home for me too. I kept asking myself how my family would deal with the same situation. She was very inspirational.

“I was also involved in Luton’s second Walk of Hope last year, which took place after Amani had died. It was amazing, very powerful and very poignant, and it really made me want to do something.”

Amani’s mum, Yasmin Stannard, said: “As a family, it means everything to us that amazing people like Kate want to keep Amani's memory alive whilst also raising awareness and vital funds for Brain Tumour Research. We are one family from many thousands of families being destroyed by the loss of a loved one to brain cancer. More needs to be done to improve effective treatments and outcomes for patients in the UK.”

Kate’s marathon efforts have raised more than £4,750 for Brain Tumour Research, which is enough to sponsor a day of research at one of the charity’s four Centres of Excellence, each day costing £2,740.

Carol Robertson, national events manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “Most people would be satisfied with running one marathon in their lifetime but what Kate’s achieved by running three in six months is incredible. We’re really grateful for her support, and for her terrific fundraising efforts in Amani’s name.”