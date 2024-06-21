Leonie Appleby with her daughter Skyla at Kai's Charity Ball which raised £4,000 for the charity Emily's Star

A black tie event organised by a grieving mum to raise awareness of a little known condition called Edwards syndrome and funds for Emily’s Star charity has been a huge success.

Kai’s Charity Ball took place at Crawley Green Social Club earlier this month, seven years after Kai’s death, aged only eight weeks, in June 2017.

His grieving mum Leonie Appleby, 27, threw herself into organising the event to coincide with the anniversary and was overwhelmed by the support she received, particularly from Steve’s Tyres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to the company, Leonie and her family took part in the Dunstable & Leighton Buzzard Truck Convoy prior to the ball.

The banner Steve's Tyres used to raise awareness and funds for Emily's Star charity which provides neonatal boxes for premature babies

The former Stopsley High pupil says: “Their vans were covered in huge banners raising awareness of Edwards syndrome and Emily’s Star.

"Steve’s Tyres also covered the costs so all the money raised could be donated to the charity.”Emily’s Star provides neonatal boxes for premature babies, as well as supporting families of children with complex needs, disabilities or life-limiting conditions.

Leonie, who lives in Lewsey Farm, adds: "They were there from the minute I found out Kai had Edward’s syndrome – and they’re still here for me now. They’ve recently been helping with my five-year-old daughter Skyla, who’s started asking questions about her brother in heaven.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leonie is grateful to everyone who contributed to the ball’s success.

Leonie Appleby and her daughter Skyla with, from left, Kai's uncles Brandon and Archie and his aunty Lottie

She says: “We had an amazing singer, DJ, and wonderful guests who dug deep to help us raise so much.

"We’re also indebted to all the companies and small businesses who donated raffle prizes.”

And she admits she was left speechless by the generosity she encountered across the board, including from Capital Sky Ltd – next door to Steve’s Tyres in Barton – who approached Steve a week before the ball and donated £1,000 after seeing the posters on his van.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve’s staff not only gave up their weekend to take part in the Truck Convoy but also helped enormously with the organisation and fundraising for the ball.

The event raised just over £3,600 and Steve’s Tyres rounded it up to £4,000.

Leonie admits it was a very poignant night, particularly when Kai’s funeral song – Somewhere Over the Rainbow – was sung, mentioning his name.

She adds: “I feel very grateful that everyone knows my story. Family and friends supported me throughout the night, knowing it would be emotional, and took time to ask questions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had a memorial tree with pictures of Kai and Emily (who inspired Emily’s Star) and people were writing messages and putting notes on the branches.

"Kai’s original Emily’s Star box was there so everyone could see what the charity does for families.”

And the evening ended on a high – her brother Brandon and his partner Katie Giles organised a firework display as a surprise.

Leonie says: “As they went off, we chanted Kai’s name.”

A fitting finale to a wonderful fundraising tribute.

> Emily’s Star was started by Katie Mainwaring when her daughter, Emily, died after being diagnosed with Edwards Syndrome.