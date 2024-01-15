Now she’s keen to help others on their weight loss journey

Sarah at the Slimming World group. Picture: Slimming World

A mum from Luton who “piled on the weight” while looking after her daughter in hospital for four years has become a Slimming World consultant and is helping others get fit.

Sarah Hammond had been sleeping on a hospital chair for years and had begun struggling with her hips due to her arthritis. Before starting on her weight loss journey, she had snacked on thick, white-bread buttered bacon sandwiches and meals with full cheese for convenience while living between hospitals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, the 45-year-old is enjoying nutritious meals, like a roast dinner, cooked without the fat or oil. Slimming World high fibre bars and snacking on fruits has “totally changed her life”.

Sarah said: “When Katie started to feel better I knew I had to do something about my weight and I needed to start taking care of myself as well as Katie. I had already had an operation on my hip and really didn’t want another.

“I had been at Slimming World before and knew it worked. So I went back to my group in Bramingham Primary School on September 18 2021 where I was welcomed back with open arms.”

In her first week, she dropped six pounds, and each week she maintained her momentum through the support sessions. She explained: “My arthritis was improving in my hips with every pound that came off. There were weeks when we had to go back into the hospital but the plan is so flexible I was able to stick to it and lost every week.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

By February 2022, just six months after starting the programme, she had reached her target of losing three and a half stone.

She added: “I have remained at target for over a year now.” Sarah has supported more than 10 people at the Saturday group to achieve their goal weight, and has expanded this to a new group in Sundon Park on Tuesdays.

Sarah continued: “As a consultant it’s my role to create that warm, supportive atmosphere to get people sharing their ideas and experiences to help others - it’s going to be great fun!”