Luton mum starts own Slimming World session after shedding 3 and a half stone

Now she’s keen to help others on their weight loss journey
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 15th Jan 2024, 14:35 GMT
Sarah at the Slimming World group. Picture: Slimming WorldSarah at the Slimming World group. Picture: Slimming World
A mum from Luton who “piled on the weight” while looking after her daughter in hospital for four years has become a Slimming World consultant and is helping others get fit.

Sarah Hammond had been sleeping on a hospital chair for years and had begun struggling with her hips due to her arthritis. Before starting on her weight loss journey, she had snacked on thick, white-bread buttered bacon sandwiches and meals with full cheese for convenience while living between hospitals.

Now, the 45-year-old is enjoying nutritious meals, like a roast dinner, cooked without the fat or oil. Slimming World high fibre bars and snacking on fruits has “totally changed her life”.

Sarah said: “When Katie started to feel better I knew I had to do something about my weight and I needed to start taking care of myself as well as Katie. I had already had an operation on my hip and really didn’t want another.

“I had been at Slimming World before and knew it worked. So I went back to my group in Bramingham Primary School on September 18 2021 where I was welcomed back with open arms.”

In her first week, she dropped six pounds, and each week she maintained her momentum through the support sessions. She explained: “My arthritis was improving in my hips with every pound that came off. There were weeks when we had to go back into the hospital but the plan is so flexible I was able to stick to it and lost every week.”

By February 2022, just six months after starting the programme, she had reached her target of losing three and a half stone.

She added: “I have remained at target for over a year now.” Sarah has supported more than 10 people at the Saturday group to achieve their goal weight, and has expanded this to a new group in Sundon Park on Tuesdays.

Sarah continued: “As a consultant it’s my role to create that warm, supportive atmosphere to get people sharing their ideas and experiences to help others - it’s going to be great fun!”

You can call Sarah on 07766972013 to arrange to attend the 9am session on a Tuesday at St John’s Parish Hall on Sundon Park Road.

