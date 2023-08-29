A Luton mum is warning parents of the dangers of infant burns after her daughter was burned by a cup of hot coffee the day after her first birthday.

Mum Simona had turned her back for just seconds before the frightening ordeal – which left the one-year-old temporarily blind – unfolded.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 22-year-old explained: “It was just a normal morning. We watched some TV then we went to the kitchen to make some breakfast and make myself a coffee. I made her her porridge and her toast then I went to set up her highchair and put on the TV. As I was walking away, I actually counted it, it was 12 steps to go to the TV. As I turned on, I just heard a loud bang and heard screams. I saw her on the floor and the mug of coffee was also on the floor, so I knew she burned herself. I ripped all of her clothes completely off and I ran into the shower.”

Alayla after the accident. (Picture: Simona Belcheva)

Simona and her husband rushed to the Luton and Dunstable Hospital and were referred to a specialist burns unit at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford.

Simona explained: “The first thing the team did was shave her hair, which was a bit of a shock to me. The burn was on the front bit of her head. It was honestly horrific because they have to peel off all of the burnt skin. It was horrible because we couldn't do anything and we're just holding her and trying to comfort her and she just screaming in pain.”

The team at the renowned St Andrew's Burns and Plastics Centre wrapped the one-year-old up in silver bandages, which stayed on for the tot’s seven days on the ward. Alayla lost her vision temporarily as she started to heal – but staff were on hand with music and sensory toys to help her keep her spirits up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Simona said the staff at the hospital helped her and her husband, all while taking care of Alayla and her burns. She explained: “I've never had hospital staff be so helpful. We didn't pack shampoo, a toothbrush or any of the essentials because we just didn't even think about that. They literally gave us everything.”

The burns centre included a playroom, reading room, specially designed playground in the shade, nursery nurses and a therapy dog. The mum added: “There were just constantly things for them to do, which would make them feel like they were normal again.”

Simona wants to give back to the hospital and make more parents aware of burn incidents and is hoping to raise £750, after smashing her £500 goal in two days.

Alayla is expected to make a full recovery after the incident, but her mum wants more people to know of the dangers of burns on infants. She said: “It's just something which I never expected to happen. Once I was comfortable with sharing it on social media, I had so many mums come forward and say that they'd been through the same thing.