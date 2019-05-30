Luton Neighbourhood Watch can help create safer communities

The area coordinator for Hedley Rise Neighbourhood Watch is encouraging other residents in Luton to join the scheme.

Peter Appleyard, area coordinator, for the neighbourhood watch (NHW) scheme in Wigmore, is hosting an engagement event on Sunday, June 2, to show others what the scheme has done for his area.

Police SUS-150806-131415001

Neighbourhood Watch is open to all and free to join, in partnership with the police, the scheme aims to prevent crime, reduce antisocial behaviour and improve the quality if life for residents.

He said: “Our scheme started in 2018 as a result of a garage burglary I suffered, I wanted to do something proactive so decided to start a neighbourhood watch in my area to help the community, since then it has grown and we now have over 600 members.

“Our scheme acquired funding from the council as part of Your Say, Your Way, to help with Eyes On Wigmore. We have been installing Ring Video Doorbells across the east of Luton, to help combat local criminality. The funding has helped us reduce the cost of these doorbells for residents.

“We work well with local councillors and the local policing team, we want to show the rest of Luton what can be done when communities work together, there is no reason why other residents in Luton can’t set up a NHW scheme for their area.”

The engagement event on Sunday is at Raynham Way Community Centre, from 12.30pm till 2pm, guests for the event include the community policing team, local councillors, residents, NHW coordinators and the leader of Luton Council Hazel Simmons.