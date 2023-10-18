‘Luton’s communities pulling together to find ways to alleviate suffering of those caught up in the conflict’

A call for unity across Luton’s many diverse communities has been made in the wake of the conflict and humanitarian crisis in Israel and Gaza.

In a statement Luton Council Chief Executive, Robin Porter, said: “Luton is a vibrant, super diverse and cohesive town made up of many communities and faiths. Our togetherness has always been our strength. And we need this unity more than ever at this deeply worrying time.

“We have watched in horror the appalling attacks which targeted and killed innocent civilians in Israel. And now we watch in equal horror as innocent civilians in Gaza are being killed, injured and displaced in the escalating violence. The situation is both horrific and heart-breaking.

“Our thoughts first and foremost are with all those affected and with those in Luton with friends and family in the region and the unimaginable pain and worry they are going through.

“We know that Luton’s communities are doing what they do best and pulling together to find ways to alleviate the suffering of those caught up in the conflict and humanitarian crisis.

“This is a deeply worrying situation and we fully understand the huge concern, anger, upset and anxiety being felt across our communities.

“We fully recognise and support anyone who is pursuing legitimate and legal channels to raise their concerns and ensure they can be voiced.

“The increase in hate crimes and incidents across the UK as a result of what is happening in the Middle East is also very concerning.

"We want to make clear that what happened or what is happening in the Middle East does not justify any form of discrimination or hatred aimed at anyone here in Luton. No-one should ever have to feel afraid because of who they are, how they look or what they believe in.

“Anyone who believes they are a victim of or witnesses a hate crime or incident – in person or online – should report it to the police either online, by calling 111 (24/7) or by visiting a police station.