Luton North MP’s noisy fireworks ban set to be debated in parliament

Sarah Owen, Luton North MP, is set to have her proposed Fireworks Bill debated in parliament today (Friday).

Ms Owen’s bill would stop the public from buying fireworks louder than 90 decibels and begin a review into the regulation of buying fireworks online.

Luton residents have raised the issue of nuisance fireworks with their MP and councillors, and created a dedicated Facebook page, FED UP OF FIREWORKS, with over 775 members.

People in the group had called for tighter restrictions on the sale of fireworks.

Fireworks. Image supplied by Central Bedfordshire Council.

On social media last year, Ms Owen said: “The anti-social misuse of fireworks torments many people across Luton. It affects people with young children, those with mental health issues, pets, wildlife and residents trying to get a decent night’s sleep.”

Luton News spoke with those affected across the town – who described the plight of living with the problem of nuisance fireworks.

One Biscot said: “This area is a nightmare. It's just escalated to the point where every night. It's a vicious circle. Why is there nothing being done about it? I promise you it feels like we live in a war zone, every single night without fail and it's impossible to get a good night's sleep.”

In the UK, it is illegal to set off fireworks between 11pm and 7am, except on certain occasions like on November 5, when fireworks are allowed until midnight, and New Year, Chinese New Year and Diwali displays, which are allowed to continue until 1am. But according to posts on FED UP OF FIREWORKS, this rule is being ignored.

In 2023, the MP said: “Many across Luton have written to me expressing their frustration with the antisocial use of fireworks – they keep people awake, terrify pets, and can have a serious impact on people’s mental and physical health.

“It was this that motivated me to bring my ‘Misuse of Fireworks Bill’ to Parliament. Currently, setting off fireworks after 11pm is already an offence, but in practice it is dealt with by poorly enforced £90 penalty notices, which is not acting as a deterrent against their anti-social use.”

If passed, the bill would amend parts of Firework Regulations 2004.