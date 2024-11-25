Luton nurse struck off after putting hand down patient’s pyjama bottoms

A psychiatric nurse working at a mental health ward in Luton has been struck off by his professional standards body for putting his hand down a patient’s pyjama bottoms and touching her private parts.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emakpor Marvin Ogo worked on the Crystal Ward in Luton. He was found not guilty of penetration and sexual assault of a patient by a jury at Luton Crown Court – but has now been banned from the profession.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) say that he pursued a sexual relationship with the patient and engaged in sexually motivated activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has now been banned from the profession after a misconduct panel deemed his fitness to practise to be impaired.

Crystal Ward psychiatric inpatient facility. Picture: Google Maps

The Crystal Ward is a mental health ward for female patients next door to the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital and is run by the East London NHS Foundation Trust. The Trust has been approached for comment.

The hearing heard how Ogo had approached the patient initially to have a discussion with her while she was on the ward in January 2016.

During this conversation, the patient alleged that he had questioned her about her private life and talked to her in a sexually explicit way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the panel’s report, he asked her if she wanted to have sex with him, if she would touch him, told her he loved her and said he would think of her when he was in bed at home.

The hearing was also told he had asked her to open her legs before he hugged and kissed her, and that he placed his hand down her trousers and top and touched her.

In a police interview, the patient said she felt "really scared" and not "100 per cent safe" on the ward following the incident.

Ogo failed to tell the NMC about being charged with assault by penetration and sexual assault until after the trial, which the board deemed to be “dishonest”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In September 2017, Ogo was found not guilty of both offences following a trial at Luton Crown Court. He denied the claims throughout the police investigation, the trial and the NMC’s hearing.

But the NMC said: “The panel determined that you have not sufficiently recognised the seriousness of your misconduct. The panel is of the view that there is a risk of repetition.

"The panel therefore decided that a finding of impairment is necessary on the grounds of public protection.”