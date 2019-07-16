Luton nursery celebrates winning a Gold Award

Training Depot Day Nursery in Luton has been celebrating after securing a Gold Award from Investors in People (IIP).

The nursery, on Brook Street, offer childcare and education to children aged from one to five. Investors in People is a standard for people management and organisation, offering accreditation to agencies and businesses that adhere to the IIP standard.

David Reavell, director of Training Depot Day Nursery, said: “Since our previous award, all the criteria now strictly required for success has been significantly raised.

“We are very delighted to have secured another Gold Award, which we will look to sustain over the next three years.

“Investors in People set all measurements standards which we must meet, we are a small company and are therefore very proud of all we have achieved.

“The award is also positive for the children, staff and the nursery as a whole, those standards our staff are meeting, being modelled, are passed onto the children we care for.

“The staff are measured by IIP and we encourage all our staff to be open and honest in everything they say and share.

“Our new accreditation shows us all where we are doing well, where we can seek to improve also in reviewing: our aspirations, communication, methods, practice and very importantly team working.

“We are delighted with our award and very much wish to share this news with all the parents as well as the local community.”

The nursery prides itself on offering the very best learning experience in a warm, caring and fun-filled environment. Each child is allocated a key worker when they begin with Training Day Depot Day Nursery, staff recording development and progress through the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) record sheets, including taking photos, recording observations and displaying examples of a child’s work.

David added: “I believe this to be a successful nursery, we have made many improvements, previously and will continue making many more.

“The IIP accreditation is especially useful in wishing to reach our goal as an Ofsted rated – Outstanding nursery.

“There are several areas fro improvement, for example broadening the leader roles, creating an improvement log and continuing to work closely with parents, Luton Borough Council and of course the community.

“Our Investors in People Gold Award is really very important as it recognises the experience, skills, and professionalism of our team.”