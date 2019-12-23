Luton nursery make festive food bank donation

Parents and practitioners from a nursery in Luton are embracing the season of goodwill by donating to charity.

At Seabrook Day Nursery, in Lewsey Road, families have been collecting household food items for those who need them most as part of a reverse advent calendar initiative for NOAH Enterprise, where each day something is given instead of received.

Seabrook Day Nursery make festive donation to NOAH

Gemma Bell, Seabrook Day Nursery team leader, said: “Christmas is a magical time of the year but also one of real financial hardship for many.

"We are delighted to be donating to such a worthy cause, and also believe this sets a great example to the children about the importance of helping others.”

NOAH is a Luton-based Homelessness charity offering support to people struggling against exclusion, it runs a Welfare Centre, an outreach programme and a furniture-based social enterprise that combine to provide a holistic approach to rehabilitation for those who are among the most vulnerable in the community.